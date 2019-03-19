



MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) -— A bill in the Florida legislature that defines what it means to complete a sentence is coming under increased scrutiny by felon’s rights advocates.

Advocates who pushed for a constitutional amendment to restore most Florida felon’s voting rights are opposing the bill that would set terms for restoration of voting rights.

The House Criminal Justice Subcommittee approved a bill Tuesday on a 10-5 vote that defines what it means to complete a sentence. Republicans favored the bill while only Democrats opposed it.

Voters approved a ballot question in November that lets ex-felons vote after completing their sentences.

Advocates say the bill’s language is too restrictive, partly because it requires all civil fines and court costs to be paid before a sentence can be completed.

The bill would require felons who’ve fulfilled prison or jail sentences, as well as parole or probation, to pay off any “financial obligation arising from felony conviction.”

Advocates contend poor ex-offenders may have difficulty paying.

Republican Rep. James Grant said the bill reflects the same conditions lawyers used while explaining the ballot question language to the state Supreme Court.

