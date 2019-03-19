



MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Miami Dolphins legend Dan Marino is joining a new team as the honorary captain of the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee volunteer program.

Super Bowl 53 will be at Hard Rock Stadium on February 2, 2020 and a lot has to happen before then including recruiting 10,000 volunteers that will serve as ambassadors throughout the South Florida region during the week leading up to the big game.

“Our volunteer effort is going to be amazing. We need 10,000 volunteers,” said Rodney Barreto, Chairman of the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee. “It’s a great opportunity for the local community to get engaged and involved in the Super Bowl.”

The Super Bowl LIV volunteer program is now accepting applications. Potential volunteers must complete the application form, be at least 18 years of age and speak English.

The application deadline date is August 1.

Click here to apply.

The Committee is seeking high energy, enthusiastic volunteers who are passionate about football, love the South Florida region and can commit to three or more shifts during Super Bowl week (Jan. 25, 2020 – Feb. 2, 2020).

“The volunteers are the face of this host committee,“ explained Barreto. “We are going to have all of these visitors in town, they’re going to be asking directions, they are going to want to know where the restaurants are, where to pick up Uber and our volunteers are going to have that information.“

WATCH: DAN MARINO’S MESSAGE TO VOLUNTEER FOR THE MIAMI SUPER BOWL HOST COMMITTEE

The volunteer team will be led by Dan Marino and Barreto says he’s thrilled to welcome #13 as the newest member of the Super Bowl LIV team. “Dan is part of the history and fabric of South Florida. We could not have hoped for a better ambassador to carry this important recruitment campaign.”

Marino spent his entire Hall of Fame career in Miami, including leading the team to its most recent championship appearance in Super Bowl XI, and has remained a South Florida resident and fixture since his retirement. As honorary captain of the Super Bowl LIV volunteer campaign, Marino is appearing in a series of “recruiting” videos inviting Floridians to join his Super Bowl LIV team. He will also headline events welcoming the selected volunteers and helping prepare them with the skillsets and information to serve as South Florida’s ambassadors.

“I’ve told all my friends for years, the only way to really experience Miami is to come live it. Super Bowl LIV will be an amazing opportunity for the world to come see how we work, play and live, and to see everything new my hometown has to offer,” said Marino.

Volunteers will act as a Miami Super Bowl ambassador with posts around South Florida in the various locations: Downtown Miami, Miami Beach Convention Center, South Florida airports, various hotels and fan events. Selected volunteers will receive a complimentary uniform kit, including a jacket, polo, backpack, hat, water bottle and more.