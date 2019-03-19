THE BRACKETS ARE IN!Make Your Picks, Enter The Bracket Challenge Now To Win $1,000 In Our National Contest!
CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) – There were additional police officers Tuesday morning outside Gulliver Academy in Coral Gables following a security scare.

Police say a student, who they were able to identify, posted a photo of a gun on social media. Parents contacted the school about it.

“We are aware of concerning social media communications by a student. However, no direct threat was made, our protocols were followed, and the child was referred by the administration for review. The safety of our students is of paramount importance. We take situations like this seriously and are handling the matter according to established protocols and procedures,” said Laura Guitar, a spokeswoman for Gulliver, in a statement.

Coral Gables police said while there was no specific threat attached to the phone, posting it alone was enough to cause alarm.

