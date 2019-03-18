



MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the death of a woman who died after falling out the window of a moving vehicle and getting struck by a hit-and-run driver.

FHP says the woman, who was identified as Mariah Logan, 23, fell from the rear passenger window of a car she was riding in and was run over and killed by a hit-and-run driver.

Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alejandro Camacho said that Logan was in the car with three friends when she fell into the road early Sunday.

She fell while “hanging out” of the window.

The driver of a Range Rover that was traveling behind the car, ran over Logan, stopped and then fled the scene before authorities arrived.

The driver of the car and her two other passengers were not injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.

