



MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Two football players from Texas A&M University-Commerce are hospitalized in Miami after being robbed and shot while vacationing in the Miami area for Spring Break, the school said in a statement.

The school in Commerce, about 15 miles northeast of Greenville, said it learned about the incident Saturday afternoon.

Jay Bias and Xavier Morris are both juniors and are recovering at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The City of Miami Police Department did confirm it is investigating the shooting.

“All we are able to confirm at this point is that we are handling an investigation where two football player students at Texas A&M University-Commerce, who were here for Spring Break, were robbed at gunpoint and then shot at approximately 5:26 a.m. on Saturday, 3/16 and both were transported to JMH, in stable condition.”

Police say that is the only information they can share as the active investigation continues.

The Bias and Morris families released a joint statement.

“Our families are so grateful for the outpouring of support and prayers that continue for Jay and Xavier. As they continue their remarkable progress and recovery from this unthinkable act of violence, we ask everyone to please respect our families and our focus on their support and recovery, as they are both clinically stable,” the statement reads. “We will not be making further comments on this matter so we can focus on the well-being of our sons and their return to Texas. We appreciate the support and guidance from everyone who is close to our sons, especially Omega Psi Phi Fraternity and the administration and coaches from Texas A&M-Commerce.”

According to the school, head coach David Bailiff and athletic director Tim McMurray headed to Florida to be with the students and their families.

“The University and Intercollegiate Athletics extend our thoughts and prayers to both young men and their families,” the school said. “As an institution, we continue to focus on supporting the Bias and Morris families and all those associated with this horrific incident. In response to numerous inquiries of how to best help the families, our Athletics program has worked with the Lone Star Conference and the NCAA to create a Go Fund Me page to assist the family with medical and recovery expenses associated with this event.”