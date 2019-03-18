



TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – Jumpin’ jackpots! The grand prize for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing is an estimated $550 million, the 8th largest in history.

The Powerball jackpot has rolled 23 times since the December 29, 2018, drawing.

The $550 million jackpot has a cash value option of $335 million.

Powerball tickets are $2 each and can be played in 44 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Your chance of winning the top prize is roughly 1 in 292 million.

Drawings are held every Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m and you can watch those drawings on CBS4, your official lottery station.