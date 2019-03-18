Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There is another security scare at a South Florida high school.
The latest concern comes at Gulliver Academy in Coral Gables.
Police say a student posted a photo of a gun on social media.
That student has been identified by authorities.
Police say parents alerted them to the social media post.
There was not a specific threat attached to the photo but it alone is enough to cause plenty of alarm.
Police say they have several detectives and officers now on the case.