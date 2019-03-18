WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 11
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There is another security scare at a South Florida high school.

The latest concern comes at Gulliver Academy in Coral Gables.

Police say a student posted a photo of a gun on social media.

That student has been identified by authorities.

Police say parents alerted them to the social media post.

There was not a specific threat attached to the photo but it alone is enough to cause plenty of alarm.

Police say they have several detectives and officers now on the case.

