



MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – Miami Gardens police continue to investigate the death of a six-year-old boy who reportedly shot himself over the weekend.

Police say the child shot himself at around 9 a.m. Saturday morning along Northwest 27th Court in Miami Gardens in a neighborhood not far from the Florida Turnpike and Northwest 27th avenue.

Parents arriving at the at Rainbow Park Elementary on Monday morning were in disbelief.

Miami Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho was also there.

“Today, I’m heartbroken as I’ve been many times before and I wanna concentrate my efforts in supporting this family this school this community,” said Carvalho.

Over the weekend, Carvalho tweeted, “Heartbreakingly unacceptable and entirely preventable. Early reports confirm one of our 6-year-old students accidentally shot himself in the head; an older child witnessed it. What will it take for adults to secure their guns? How much more heartache? When is it finally enough?”

It’s still unclear who owns the gun, how the child got it, and who was home with him.

State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle tweeted, “Another preventable and senseless gun tragedy in our community. A 6-year-old child found a loaded gun in his home and apparently shot himself. He has passed away. My thoughts and prayers are with his young soul and loved ones.”

CBS4 News cameras were there as police were talking and playing with another small child outside the home. Investigators didn’t give a relation.

Loved ones tried to hold back tears moments after learning from police a child shot himself.

“Just surprised. Shocked,” a woman visiting the neighborhood said.

She went on to tell CBS4 News she never expected to see yellow crime scene tape and multiple detectives nearby.

“Just pray for the family,” she said.

Shortly after, officers had a message for all gun owners.

“If you have a gun, we are asking that you abide by the state laws and secure your weapons,” Miami Gardens Police Spokesperson Carolyn Frazer said.

A close friend of the family who once lived at the home says the child’s father also lives here but travels a lot.

Police have not confirmed who owns the gun and whether anybody will be charged.