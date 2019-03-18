



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are searching for a hit and run driver.

A pedestrian was hit and badly injured by the driver.

It happened at Southwest 8th Street and 44th Avenue.

Miami Fire Rescue rushed the victim, a woman, to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Early stages of an investigation are underway to locate the driver who hit her.

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.