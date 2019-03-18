



FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – It’s been weeks since a banner plane crashed into a building on Fort Lauderdale Beach but new details are still emerging.

Officials say the pilot was on his first solo banner flight when he crashed into the 19-story condominium.

In the preliminary report issued by the National Transportation Safety Board, it said the pilot was scheduled to fly two hours with a company banner from North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines.

Witnesses reported seeing the plane flying and making a sharp turn towards the mainland.

That’s when the plane crashed.

The pilot was killed in the wreck.

A second report may include the cause for the fatal flight but that’s not expected to be released for 12-to-24 months.