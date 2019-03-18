



NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police are investigating a shooting in the middle of a Northeast Miami-Dade road between two cars who were driving at the time.

According to Miami-Dade police, the victim was driving eastbound on NW 183rd Street around 3:30am when a white Nissan drive up alongside and opened fire, striking the vehicle multiple times.

The victim pulled over to the side of the road and returned fire.

The suspect, in the white Nissan, took off in an unknown direction.

Nobody was hurt.