Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Rielle Creigton, Shooting


Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police are investigating a shooting in the middle of a Northeast Miami-Dade road between two cars who were driving at the time.

According to Miami-Dade police, the victim was driving eastbound on NW 183rd Street around 3:30am when a white Nissan drive up alongside and opened fire, striking the vehicle multiple times.

The victim pulled over to the side of the road  and returned fire.

The suspect, in the white Nissan, took off in an unknown direction.

Nobody was hurt.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s