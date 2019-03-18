



MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Miami police are looking for the person who shot a 15-year-old boy over weekend.

It happened Sunday afternoon just after 1:30 pm on Northwest 70th Street near 17th Avenue in Liberty City.

Miami Fire Rescue says teen was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital. They were alerted by ShotSpotter technology.

The shooting comes just one day after a child was shot in Miami Gardens.

Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho tweeted twice Sunday.

In one tweet he stated: “A life ended at age 6 and we continue with our day. A teen was shot on a Sunday afternoon and many will barely stop to read the story. We must, as a community, take a collective and honest look at ourselves and our systems. We cannot sink into complacency when our children are at stake.”

Police have not said whether anybody has been arrested or if they know who is responsible.

If you know anything about this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.