MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Don’t look now but the Powerball jackpot is going up again.

There was no winner after Saturday’s $495 million drawing, which means the prize will grow once again.

The new jackpot is $550 million, with an estimated cash payout value of $335 million.

Saturday’s winning numbers were 30, 34, 39, 53, 67, and the Powerball number was 11.

Powerball tickets are $2 each and can be played in 44 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Your chance of winning the top prize is roughly 1 in 292 million.

Drawings are held every Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m and you can watch those drawings on CBS4, your official lottery station.

