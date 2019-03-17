



MIAMI (CBSMiami/NSF) – After returning to the Legislature in November, state Rep. James Bush, D-Miami, appears headed toward facing a primary challenge as he seeks re-election in 2020.

His opponent is a newcomer to politics, though sports fans in his district will certainly recognize his name.

Democrat Demetrius Jackson has opened a campaign account to run next year in Miami-Dade County’s House District 109, according to the state Division of Elections website.

Jackson was a standout defensive lineman for the University of Miami, playing 39 games and recording seven sacks and 18.5 tackles for loss with the Hurricanes.

He announced on Twitter back in January that he would seek public office during the 2020 election cycle, and now we know which seat he is running for.

Jackson graduated from Miami with a Bachelor’s degree in political science. He’s expected to finish his Master’s degree in public administration this year.

Libertarian Keon Antonio Grayson also has opened an account to challenge Bush, who served in the House from 1992 to 2000 and 2008 to 2010 before returning last year.

Also this week, a third Democrat opened a campaign account to run next year for a seat that will be vacated by term-limited Rep. Sharon Pritchett, D-Miami Gardens.

Miramar Democrat Dennis Hinds jumped into the House District 102 race, joining Felicia Simone Robinson and David Williams Jr., the Division of Elections website said.

District 102 is made up of parts of Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

