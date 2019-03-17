



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was no secret that the Miami Dolphins wanted to add a veteran quarterback.

On Sunday, they got their man.

The Dolphins have locked down 13-year NFL veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick to a two-year deal.

Miami has its new starting quarterback. Dolphins reached agreement on a two-year deal with former Buccaneers’ QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, per source. Fitzpatrick now will join his third AFC East team, having already started for the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2019

This comes just days after Miami traded away longtime quarterback Ryan Tannehill to the Tennessee Titans for a couple of draft picks and, more importantly, salary cap relief to the tune of $8 million in 2019 and $25 million in 2020.

Miami had previously hosted free agent quarterback Teddy Bridgewater for a visit, but the South Florida native ultimately chose to re-sign with New Orleans.

Fitzpatrick, 36, had an up-and-down season with Tampa Bay last year, ultimately playing well but caught up in an odd quarterback shuffle with Jameis Winston.

He finished 2018 completing 164-of-246 passes for 2,366 yards, 17 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, which was good for a passer rating of 100.4. That ranked ninth best in the NFL.

Selected in the 7th Round of the 2005 NFL Draft by the St. Louis Rams, Fitzpatrick has played for seven NFL teams, including two of the other three teams in the AFC East (Buffalo and New York). He has a career 50-75-1 record.

Fitzpatrick has a career completion percentage of 60.1% and is nearing a major milestone, having thrown for 29,357 yards.