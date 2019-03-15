Filed Under:Fort Lauderdale News, I-95 Accident, Local TV, Rielle Creighton


FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – An overnight wreck led to a semi-tractor trailer truck dangling over an overpass.

It happened on a northbound ramp at I-95 at State Road 84.

Investigators have not said what caused the driver to lose control and crash through two concrete barriers.

The driver of the mangled truck cab was extracted and taken to Broward Health Medical Center in critical condition.

