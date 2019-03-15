



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police agencies in South Florida have stepped up security at area mosques following the terror attacks in New Zealand, where 49 people were killed.

The US woke up to news on Friday about the shooting attacks on two mosques that killed at least 49 people and seriously injured many others in the town of Christchurch.

There were extra patrol cars in front of the Islamic Center of Greater Miami and in the City of Miami.

The police chief has ordered manned patrol cars in front of all their mosques.

Miami police chief Jorge Colina said, “When something like this happens, it scares everyone because if you aren’t safe in a place of worship, where are you safe?”

“We want to make sure there is extra security, especially now.”

The chief says there is no known threats in Miami, but he wants to be proactive.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said in a statement, “As a city that prides itself on equality and tolerance, there is simply no place for this kind of hate anywhere in our world.”

Miramar’s Mayor Wayne Messam also said, “Unfortunately this attack is a reminder that in far too many places, people fear attack for their faith.”

