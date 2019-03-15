



FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Governor Ron Desantis addressed more than a thousand business and community leaders Friday morning at the Broward Workshop’s annual “State of the County” event at the Signature Grand in Davie.

During his speech, DeSantis touched on the environment, South Florida’s economy, education, and school security.

The governor said he has a $2.5 billion plan to address water issues, but the fix will take time.

“Some of these projects take time, you have to work with different layers of government, obviously the Army Corps of Engineers has a lot to do with how the water works in Florida. I don’t control the Army Corps so they are going to do what they are going to do. So I would say that’s one of the frustrations, you get the policy right, you know I want it to be executed immediately but some of this stuff just takes more time,” he said

DeSantis says his pick to the South Florida Water Management District’s governing board, businessman and conservationist Ron Bergeron, should be fully vetted by April.