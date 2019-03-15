



MIAMI (CBSMIAMI) – Friday marks one year since the Florida International University pedestrian bridge collapse, killing six people and injuring eight others.

To remember and honor the victims, there will be a moment of silence Friday afternoon led by Deacon Ralph Gazitua at 1:47 p.m at the Betty Chapman Plaza.

The Graham Center bells will ring six times, once for each of the victims. The FIU flag will also be lowered to half-staff.

Here are the names of the victims.

Alexa Duran, 18, was an FIU freshman who was majoring in political science and looking forward to law school one day.

Navaro Brown, 37 was employed by a structural technology company and was working on the bridge at the time of the collapse.

Brandon Brownfield was a Maxim Crane Works technician, who was not working on the FIU bridge. He was driving home from work earlier than usual when he was trapped under the rubble.

Rolando Fraga Hernandez, 60, was a systems technician originally from Cuba. The day before the bridge collapse, Fraga Hernandez shared a quote in Spanish on his Facebook page: “Nothing is forever. Coffee gets cold, people leave, time passes and people change.”

Osvaldo Gonzalez, 57 and Alberto Arias, 54 were partners in business and in life. The longtime couple was found in the same vehicle.

Gallery: Scene of the FIU Bridge Collapse

The FIU pedestrian bridge, which was still under construction, experienced structural failures and was already behind schedule and millions over budget in part because of a key change in the design and placement of one of its support towers, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

The 950-ton, $14.2 million bridge, which linked the FIU campus to the city of Sweetwater, collapsed five days after it was installed.

It was intended to give FIU students a safe way to cross the eight-lane and extremely busy 8th Street/Tamiami Trail.

The contractor that built the bridge, Miami-based Munilla Construction Management, recently filed for bankruptcy protection.

The company claims it Chapter 11 filing was not an attempt to escape responsibility that might arise from the collapse and plans to resolve the claims as part of the debt restructuring process.