The Miami Dolphins have traded quarterback Ryan Tannehill to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for a 2020 4th round pick and a swap of 6th and 7th round picks in this year’s draft.

So to recap: Tannehill traded to Titans where he reunites with Cam Wake Dolphins get: 2019 7th round picks, 2020 4th round pick

Titans get: Tannehill, 2019 6th round pick@CBSMiami — Mike Cugno (@MikeCugnoCBS4) March 15, 2019

The 30-year-old Tannehill has two years and $37 million left on his deal that was signed in 2016.