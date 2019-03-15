



MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – The South Florida man accused of sending mail bombs to prominent critics of President Trump is expected to plead guilty next week in New York, according to the case’s docket.

CBS News has confirmed the docket for Cesar Sayoc’s case has changed. The subject of next week’s hearing has gone from a pretrial conference to a plea hearing. It does not indicate what charges he will be pleading guilty too.

It will take place on March 21 in the Southern District of New York.

Sayoc originally entered a not guilty plea through his lawyer on November 15th, 2018.

Sayoc was arrested on October 26th in Plantation outside an auto parts store. He had been living in a van covered with stickers of Trump and showing images of some of the president’s opponents with crosshairs over their faces.

Authorities said he sent improvised explosive devices to numerous Democrats, critics of Trump and CNN — a scare that heightened tensions before the crucial midterm elections.

The indictment, which includes five counts alleging use of a weapon of mass destruction, said Sayoc sent 16 improvised explosive devices through the U.S. mail to victims across the country. None of the devices exploded.

An improvised explosive mailed to former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in suburban Chappaqua, New York, contained a picture of Clinton and members of her family marked with a red “X,” prosecutors say.

Others targeted by the mailings included former President Barack Obama, former Vice President Joe Biden, California Sen. Kamala Harris, and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker. Packages were also mailed to CNN’s offices in New York and Atlanta.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)