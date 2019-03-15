



SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – Now to a weekly segment you will only see right here on CBS4.

Every Friday in partnership with the Florida Panthers, we put the spotlight on a hero among us, men or women who have gone beyond the call of duty for our country.

This week we’re meeting U.S. Air Force Captain Alberto Gordon.

Captain Gordon served overseas in Operation Enduring Freedom from 2009 to 2016.

He was a navigator in the RC 135 which is an intelligence surveillance air craft.

Captain Gordon and his crew’s job was to provide information and reconnaissance to the troops on the ground.

The missions at time were up to 12 hours or more but he says they were incredible and unforgettable.

“To know that you’re looking out for the guys on the ground providing them the information they need to do their mission is something incredible, I will never forget it,” said Captain Gordon. “There’s nothing higher than serving this great nation and that’s what I’m mostly proud of.”

Captain Gordon was honored at a recent Florida Panthers game.

With his family by his side he stood proudly and thanked the fan filled arena for the honor.

On behalf of the Florida Panthers and CBS 4 we would like to say thank you U.S. Air Force Captain Alberto Gordon for your service and dedication to our country.