FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — What’s bright green, about two feet long, and something you don’t want to find in your toilet?

How about an iguana!

A Fort Lauderdale man called 911 after going to the bathroom and finding a bright green iguana swimming in his toilet.

The man called the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission first but was told it doesn’t respond to that type of call. So that’s when he called 911.

 

Fort Lauderdale Battalion Chief Stephan Gollan tells CBS4 News partner The Miami Herald the man “freaked out and didn’t know what to do.”

He says firefighter Jeff Kurus put on a sterile glove, reached in and grabbed the iguana.

He took it outside and released it into the wild.

Gollan says the department “is the end-all-be-all” when it comes to unique calls.

The department tweeted pictures of the iguana, adding “can you imagine lifting the toilet lid and finding this?”

