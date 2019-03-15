



BROWARD (CBSMiami) — NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal turned auxiliary deputy with the Broward Sheriff’s Office, met new Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony.

In social media post, pictures show the basketball legend shaking hands with Sheriff Tony.

During their meeting, the two discussed the different ways law enforcement works to keep communities safe.

Basketball legend @SHAQ goes by many nicknames, and now added to that list is Deputy Shaq. The big man now works as an auxillary deputy with the #BSO. Sheriff Tony sat down with Shaq and the two talked about the different ways law enforcement works to keep communities safe. pic.twitter.com/H8j2lwUm0B — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) March 15, 2019

O’Neal became an auxiliary deputy with BSO in November 2018.