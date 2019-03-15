Filed Under:BSO, Local TV, Shaquille O'Neal


BROWARD (CBSMiami) — NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal turned auxiliary deputy with the Broward Sheriff’s Office, met new Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony.

In social media post, pictures show the basketball legend shaking hands with Sheriff Tony.

During their meeting, the two discussed the different ways law enforcement works to keep communities safe.

 

O’Neal became an auxiliary deputy with BSO in November 2018.

