  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Miami-Dade Police, Police Body Cam


Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police have released the body cam video of a controversial arrest that was caught on camera.

On March 5th, Dyma Loving called the police after she said she and her friend Adrianna Green were threatened by Frank Tumm, who pointed a gun at them, as they walked by his home in the 1300 block of SW 201st Street.

When police arrived, they interviewed Tumm and both of the women. Body cam video of field training Officer A.I. Giraldo shows him telling a very upset Loving to calm.

An incident report states when she “became belligerent and would not obey commands,” they moved in to restrain her.

Loving can repeatedly be heard saying, “do not touch me, do not touch me.”

When Giraldo tried to handcuff her and she resisted, he put both arms around her head and dragged her to the ground.

Loving was arrested and charged with resisting arrest without violence and disorderly conduct.

A cellphone video of the arrest was put on social media. After viewing it, Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez said in a statement the officer’s actions were “troubling.”

“I find the actions depicted on the video deeply troubling and in no way reflective of our core values of integrity, respect, service, and fairness. This is why last week, upon becoming aware of the video posted on social media, an immediate inquiry was initiated which resulted in the involved officer being relieved of duty and of his role as a field training officer.”

The Dade County Police Benevolent Association said in a statement that the officers involved were justified in their actions because Loving was uncooperative.

Loving told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench that, “I am a single mother of three struggling to get by. I am going to hire an attorney and I want an apology and may sue.”

Tumm was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s