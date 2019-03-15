



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police have released the body cam video of a controversial arrest that was caught on camera.

On March 5th, Dyma Loving called the police after she said she and her friend Adrianna Green were threatened by Frank Tumm, who pointed a gun at them, as they walked by his home in the 1300 block of SW 201st Street.

When police arrived, they interviewed Tumm and both of the women. Body cam video of field training Officer A.I. Giraldo shows him telling a very upset Loving to calm.

An incident report states when she “became belligerent and would not obey commands,” they moved in to restrain her.

Loving can repeatedly be heard saying, “do not touch me, do not touch me.”

When Giraldo tried to handcuff her and she resisted, he put both arms around her head and dragged her to the ground.

Loving was arrested and charged with resisting arrest without violence and disorderly conduct.

A cellphone video of the arrest was put on social media. After viewing it, Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez said in a statement the officer’s actions were “troubling.”

“I find the actions depicted on the video deeply troubling and in no way reflective of our core values of integrity, respect, service, and fairness. This is why last week, upon becoming aware of the video posted on social media, an immediate inquiry was initiated which resulted in the involved officer being relieved of duty and of his role as a field training officer.”

The Dade County Police Benevolent Association said in a statement that the officers involved were justified in their actions because Loving was uncooperative.

Loving told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench that, “I am a single mother of three struggling to get by. I am going to hire an attorney and I want an apology and may sue.”

Tumm was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.