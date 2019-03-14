



MIAMI (Hoodline) – Looking to visit the top chocolatiers and shops in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top chocolatiers and shops in Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you’re in the market for chocolatiers and shops.

1. La Colada Gourmet

PHOTO: MIMI N./YELP

Topping the list is La Colada Gourmet. Located at 1518 S.W. Eighth St. in Little Havana, the Cuban cafe — which offers handmade chocolates and speciality coffees — is the highest rated chocolatier in Miami, boasting five stars out of 82 reviews on Yelp.

2. Oh My Gosh! Brigadeiros

PHOTO: MENDY C./YELP

Next up is Coral Way’s OH MY GOSH! Brigadeiros, 2205 S.W. 23rd Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 194 reviews on Yelp, the Brazilian chocolatier and cafe — which specializes in brigadeiros (chocolate bonbons) — has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Romanicos Chocolate

Photo: Holmes B./Yelp

Coral Way’s Romanicos Chocolate, located at 2337 Coral Way, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Venezuelan chocolate shop, which offers truffles, bars and more, 4.5 stars out of 62 reviews.

4. Guayaba y Chocolate

PHOTO: MARIA V./YELP

Guayaba y Chocolate, a Venezuelan chocolatier in Little Havana, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 22 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1637 S.W. Eighth St. to see for yourself.