



MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Are you feeling lucky? The Powerball jackpot continues to climb after no one won Wednesday’s $448 million drawing.

Now at $495 million, the jackpot has been climbing since late December.

The estimated cash option is $300.2 million.

Wednesday’s winning numbers were 18, 36, 45, 47, 69, and the Powerball number was 14.

Those vying for Saturday’s possible jackpot could take home the eighth largest in the game’s history.

Powerball tickets are $2 each and can be played in 44 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Your chance of winning the top prize is roughly 1 in 292 million.

Drawings are held every Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m and you can watch those drawings on CBS4, your official lottery station.