



WEST MIAMI-DADE (CBSMiami) — It’s that time of year when Ferris wheels, roller coasters and elephant ears take over Miami.

It is time for the 68th annual Miami-Dade Youth Fair, which opens Thursday, March 14.

Opening day admission is only $5.00 and the gates open at 3:00 p.m.

The fair is ranked the largest in the state and is one of the top 36 fairs throughout North America.

The 21-day fair features adrenaline-pumping rides, live outdoor concerts, mouth-watering food, shows, livestock and agricultural competitions. It attracts more than half a million visitors every year and exhibits the academic and artistic work of more than 45,000 local students.

Speaking of the fabulous fair food! There is always the traditional midway treats sold by nearly 100 food concession stands, but there is something for everyone even those on a diet with low carb options that are Keto friendly.

The Miami-Dade Youth Fair and Exposition runs from March 14 through Sunday, April 7, except for March 18 and 19, and April 1 and 2.

Admission is $14 for 6 to 64 and unlimited rides are $28 Monday through Friday and $35 Saturday and Sunday.

Kids under five and seniors 65 and up are free. Admission is free all day for active duty and retired military personnel (with valid military ID) on Opening Day, March 14 and each Thursday.

Parking is free as well.

Click here for more information.