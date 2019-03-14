



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami-Dade police officer has been relieved of duty a cellphone video surfaced of what some are calling a ‘rough take down’ of a woman on a sidewalk.

It is unclear when the video was taken.

In the video, police surround a woman and as one grabs her arm she repeatedly says, “do not touch me, do not touch me.”

The person who posted the video said she had a gun pulled on her and is the one who called the police.

On the video, as one of the officers tries to handcuff the woman, he puts her in a headlock and drags her to the ground. It’s unclear why the officer was trying to handcuff her.

“She didn’t do anything,” the person taking the video tells the officers.

“When he’s giving her orders, she’s being disorderly, she needs to calm down,” explained one of the officers as to why she was being taken into custody.

Miami-Dade police Director Juan Perez tweeted that the actions depicted in the video are “troubling.”

I am aware of the concerning video circulating on social media involving our department. I find the actions depicted on the video deeply troubling and in no way reflective of our core values of integrity, respect, service, and fairness… — Juan Perez (@JPerezMDPD) March 14, 2019

Perez also tweeted that after becoming aware of the video on social media an immediate inquiry was initiated which resulted in the involved officer being relieved of duty and of his role as a field training officer.