



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If President Donald Trump is the Republican candidate for the 2020 presidential race, a slim majority of Floridians say they won’t vote for him.

According to a new Quinnipiac University Poll, 51 percent of those surveyed said they definitely won’t vote for him, 31 percent said they definitely would vote for him and 14 percent they would consider voting for him.

With a big thumbs down from women, Florida voters give President Trump a negative 41 – 53 percent approval rating. Women give Trump a negative 35 – 59 percent approval rating. Men are tied 47 – 47 percent.

On the Democrat side, Former Vice President Joseph Biden received a positive 49 – 35 percent favorability rating, including 78 – 8 percent among Democrats and 46 – 28 percent among voters 18 to 34 years old.

Biden’s favorability rating is way ahead of other Democratic contenders including Senator Bernie Sanders (negative 37-49 percent), Senator Elizabeth Warren (negative 26-44 percent), Senator Kamala Harris (negative 23-30 percent) and Senator Corey Booker (negative 20-30 percent).

“Biden scores best by a mile when Florida voters are asked to rate their feelings about various Democratic presidential candidates,” said Peter A. Brown, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll.

Florida voters have been the key to winning the Electoral College in several presidential elections. Biden has a healthy 49 – 35 percent favorability rating, the only potential candidate with more voters viewing him favorably than not. Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren are about as well-known as Biden, but they are both viewed negatively overall.

The percentage of voters who haven’t heard enough to form an opinion about each of the other candidates ranges from 56 percent to 90 percent. Those candidates include US Rep. Beto O’Rourke, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, and Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota.

From March 6 – 11, Quinnipiac University surveyed 1,058 Florida voters with a margin of error of +/- 3.7 percentage points.