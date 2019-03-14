



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Broward County Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested a man they say killed his girlfriend’s dog because he was jealous she might be with another man when she would not return his calls or text messages.

Police said Lawrence Graham, 19, was arrested Wednesday shortly after 6 p.m.

Graham is accused of killing his girlfriend’s 1-year-old Shih Tzu mix at her North Lauderdale apartment while she was not at the residence.

Authorities say Graham told them his girlfriend would not answer his calls or texts and that made him angry and jealous.

The arrest report says Graham showed up to his girlfriend’s apartment at around 9 a.m. with no sign of the girlfriend.

Police said Graham then sent her a text message stating “u got till 10:30 if u not here by then I swear 4 ill finnishjordon off.”

Legal documents state Graham kicked the dog multiple times, choked it, and slammed the dog on the ground.

Police said Graham then placed the dead dog by the front door, wrapped an electrical cord around the neck, covered it with a towel and left a note that read, “Could made it RIP Jordan.”

Graham then placed flowers next to the dead dog, according to authorities.

Police said Graham then sent text messages to his girlfriend stating, “Okwen u get home he dead,” and “if u really loved him u woulda made it in time 2 save him.”

He faces 6 counts of animal cruelty for each separate act he committed against the dog.