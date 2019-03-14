



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The impact of President Trump’s order to ground all Boeing 737 MAX 8 and 9 planes was felt in South Florida.

President Trump ordered the grounding after a deadly plane crash in Ethiopia.

On Thursday, Miami International Airport official said 30 American Air flights were canceled. Two Southwest Air flight at Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International were canceled.

While the planes are grounded, the FAA is allowing airlines to ferry them to one of their bases.

American Airlines has a fleet of 24 MAx8 planes.

“We will ferrying some Boeing MAX 8 aircraft to various locations around the U.S. this morning for parking – some of the aircraft are already en route,” said American Airlines in a statement. “These flights will only be with pilots – no passengers or flight attendants. A ferry flight will have a 96XX flight number.”

American has a large maintenance facility in Tulsa so many of their two dozen Max’s are headed there. Others are headed for Orlando Melbourne Airport, Mobile Regional Airport, San Francisco International Airport, John F. Kennedy International Airport, McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, St. Louis Lambert International Airport, and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

This is being done to free up the space they take up on tarmacs.

The 11 American Airlines planes that were grounded at Miami International have been parked of Lejeune Road since Wednesday. They will be flown to Tulsa on Thursday.

There were no planes grounded at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International.