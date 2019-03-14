  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) – A firefighter was injured and three horses were killed when a fire erupted at a barn in Palm Beach County.

The fire was eventually put out early Thursday morning.

Officials say when they arrived on the scene in Wellington, the barn was engulfed in flames and several horses were running on the property.

Crews were able to save 14 to 18 horses.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

