MIAMI (CBSMiami) – City of Miami Police were asking for help to find a missing 11-year-old girl Wednesday evening until announcing she was found just after 11 p.m.

Her name is Angelica Hernandez.

She had last been seen Wednesday afternoon on Southwest 1st Street.

Police did not suspect foul play. They did say she has run away from home once before.

https://twitter.com/MiamiPD/status/1106032848845320192