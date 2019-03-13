



MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – In an effort to manage the increased crowds due to Spring Break, Miami Beach police will partially close the causeways leading to the city over the next couple of weekends.

Miami Beach tweeted out that throughout the two busy Spring Break weekends ahead, they will reduce eastbound traffic to just one lane on both the MacArthur Causeway and Julia Tuttle Causeway.

Every year thousands of college students visit Miami Beach during their Spring Break to bask in the sun on its sandy beaches, party the night away in it clubs, and generally just have a good time.

To handle the crowds expected through April 2nd, the city is taking a number of measures.

In addition to the lane closures, the city is limiting which streets visitors can use and are permitting access only to residents and those patrons, and employees, of businesses located in the specific area where traffic routes have been limited.

Miami Beach police are also strictly enforcing a ‘no drinking alcohol on beach property’ ban. No smoking marijuana goes without saying.

Coolers, inflatable devices, tables, tents, and similar structures are also not be permitted on the beach.

The city is enforcing occupancy limits for different sections of the beach. Once those areas reach capacity, no one will be allowed in that area in order to protect the health, safety, and welfare of the general public, according to city officials.

Depending on the size of the crowds, Miami Beach police may close Ocean Drive, or a portion of it, between 5th to 12th streets during peak hours.

Goodwill Ambassadors will be out on the weekends to provide tips and assistance to beach-goers.