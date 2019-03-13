



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Beach City Commission met Wednesday morning to discuss an ordinance that would ban two ingredients experts believe harm coral reefs.

Oxybenzone and octinoxate are the ingredients in question and they are present in over-the-counter sunscreens approved by FDA.

Last month, the Key West City Commission passed a ban on sunscreens containing these two chemicals.

The Key West city commission voted 6-1 to pass an ordinance banning the sale or distribution of any sunscreen that contains the chemicals.

Key West and the Florida Keys island chain are paralleled by the continental United States’ only living coral barrier reef, lying within the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary.

Various studies indicate that oxybenzone and octinoxate can increase coral bleaching, cause mortality in developing coral, and cause genetic damage to corals and other marine organisms.

Key West Mayor Teri Johnston said, “To me, it boils right down to the fact that there are thousands of sunscreens out there and we have one reef, and we have an opportunity to do one small thing to protect that,” said Key West Mayor Teri Johnston. “I believe it’s our obligation.”

The ordinance will go into effect Jan. 1, 2021, and will be enforced through warnings and civil citations.

Exceptions are to be made for medically licensed prescriptions.

