



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – You’re hired!

Representatives from several top companies will be looking to fill more than 250 positions Thursday, March 14th, at a major job fair in Coral Gables.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Basketball Fieldhouse/Watsco Center on the campus of the University of Miami at 1245 Dauer Drive.

Companies looking to hire include Menin Hospitality, iHeartMedia, Service Corporation International, Colonial Life, and the U.S. Army.

Positions they are looking to fill include sales associates, bilingual customer service representatives, bartenders, restaurant servers, cooks, room attendants, spa coordinators, cashiers general managers, administrative personnel, and valets.

First, visit jobnewsusa.com before the event and pre-register. On the website, you will be able to view the event directory so you can see who’s hiring and what jobs are available.

Get a game plan and research companies of interest from the directory. Develop tailored resumes for the companies you want to apply with.

It also helps if you have a clear career focus. Be prepared with an answer to one of the first questions each recruiter is going to ask you: “So, why are you here?”. Also, prepare and practice responses to typical interview questions. “Tell me what you know about our organization” and “Why do you want to work here?”

It’s also helpful if you sketch out a few questions to ask each recruiter.

Perhaps most importantly, dress professionally. Think clean-cut, well-fitting, conservative to make a good first and lasting impression. Wait patiently in line for your chance to chat with the recruiter and make sure you ask for their contact information before leaving.