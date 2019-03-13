



WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – Lawmakers and local gun control advocates will come together to introduce “Jamie’s Law” on Capitol Hill on Wednesday.

Fred Guttenberg will join Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, and Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy from Connecticut, to discuss the law.

The measure calls for universal background checks for ammunition.

It was named in honor of Guttenberg’s daughter Jamie who was one of the 17 people killed in the shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland last year.

