



FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport could become the first U.S. airport to ban Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft in the wake of two deadly crashes.

Broward County Mayor Mark Bogen announcing Wednesday he wants to ban the aircraft from landing at Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport, one the fastest growing airports in the U.S., after two international crashes involving the jet and undisclosed complaints from American pilots who say they’ve reported similar problems that were never disclosed to the public.

“My interest is to protect the public until we can find the cause of these crashes and problems with the aircraft. If we can’t legally stop the aircraft from landing here in Fort Lauderdale, then I’ve asked the County Attorney to amend our contracts with airlines flying the jet and I want warning signs placed at terminal gates so passengers will know they’re boarding this type of aircraft,” said the Mayor.

Mayor Bogen is placing an item on Tuesday’s agenda for discussion and a vote by the nine- member Broward Board of County Commissioners.

Aviation authorities in most of Europe as well as Australia, Indonesia and China have barred the planes from their airspace. A growing number of airlines have also announced they won’t fly the planes until they know what happened in Sunday’s fatal crash in Ethiopia.

“More than three hundred people have died in the past six months on these planes. I don’t want them here until they’re proven safe,” said Bogen in a press release.

Currently, Southwest Airlines is the only airline that flies the Boeing 737 Max 8 out of Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport.

Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 crashed shortly after takeoff from Addis Ababa on Sunday, killing all 157 people on board. It came less than six months after a Lion Air Boeing 737 Max 8 went down in Indonesia last October — none of the 189 people on board survived.

The FAA has said the planes are still airworthy and has not grounded jets operating here in the United States. There are more than 370 Boeing 737 Max planes flying worldwide, 74 within the United States, the FAA said.