MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Highway Patrol has launched an investigation after a Florida Highway Patrol trooper shot and killed a driver during a traffic stop.

It happened Tuesday when the trooper pulled over the driver of a white BMW near the Golden Glades Park & Ride lot around 7:30 p.m.

“One of our troopers was engaged in a traffic stop just outside the Park & Ride on State Road 7. For unknown reasons, there was some type of confrontation between the trooper and the driver at which time the trooper discharged his firearm into the vehicle and fatally struck the driver,” said FHP Major Chris Dellapietra.

The FHP has not released the name of the person who died.

Miami-Dade crime scene investigators are assisting in the FDLE investigation.

