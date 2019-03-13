



FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami/AP) — A former Margate commissioner has been sentenced to five years in prison for a corruption case related to a tiki bar he operated in a strip mall.

David McLean, 56, was sentenced Tuesday in Broward County Circuit Court. He was convicted last month of bribery, official misconduct, and theft charges.

Trial evidence showed McLean used his influence to do city favors for the tiki bar’s landlord. In return, the landlord forgave about $8,000 in rent and made another $6,000 in cash payments.

McLean previously was convicted of similar charges in federal court, but an appeals court overturned the verdict because no federal money was involved.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)