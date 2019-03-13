  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By David Dwork
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins are looking to add a quarterback, and a homegrown talent could be the man for the job.

South Florida native Teddy Bridgewater, a current free agent in the NFL, will meet with the Dolphins at the team facility in Davie on Wednesday night.

Bridgewater is a former first round pick of the Minnesota Vikings in 2014.  He started 28 of 29 games for the Vikings over his first two season, holding a 17-11 record while throwing for 6150 yards, 28 touchdowns and 21 interceptions.

A gruesome knee injury cost Bridgewater his entire 2016 season, as well as his starting job in Minnesota, and he’s been working his way back ever since.

Last season he signed with the New Orleans to back up Drew Brees, and up until Wednesday afternoon Bridgewater appeared to be staying with the Saints on a new contract extension.

A last ditch effort by the Dolphins could lure the 26-year-old back to his hometown, where he would very likely be given the opportunity to at least compete for a starting job.

Teddy Bridgewater #5 of the Minnesota Vikings throws out the first pitch before the game between the Miami Marlins and the Philadelphia Phillies at Marlins Park on July 25, 2016 in Miami, Florida. (Source: Rob Foldy/Getty Images)

Miami is expected to cut quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who would come with a $26.6 million cap hit in 2019.

The Dolphins are also going to shop for a new quarterback through the draft, whether it be this year or next.

Born in Miami, Bridgewater attended Miami Northwestern High School where he first began to make a name for himself.

He was recruited as a four-star prospect and went to college at Louisville, playing three years with the Cardinals before going 32nd overall to Minnesota in the 2014 Draft.

