



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Palm Beach County School District Police say they have arrested a parent accused of bringing a loaded gun to a West Palm Beach middle school.

Police said Christopher Freeman, 27, is facing several charges including possession of a firearm on school grounds, aggravated assault, and disruption of a school function.

Freeman showed up at Bear Lakes Middle School on Monday upset because of an incident involving his son, according to authorities.

Legal documents say Freeman’s son had called him from the school crying, saying that a teacher had slammed him.

The arrest report says Freeman was very upset and said, “If this isn’t my son, you’re all dead,” to the assistant principal during a phone call.

The assistant principal then notified the school’s resource officer that Freeman was on his way to the school, police said.

By the time Freeman got to the school, he was met at the front of the main office by the resource officer, who saw a gun sticking out Freeman’s pants, according to the arrest report.

Freeman then stated, “I want to see the guy who slammed my son. I’ve got something for him,” according to authorities.

Backup was called and the school was placed on code red while police said they found a loaded Romarm/Cugir AK-47 Mini Draco pistol on Freeman.

The probable cause affidavit says Freeman didn’t realize he was carrying the weapon because he said he carries it all the time for protection. Additionally, Freeman said he didn’t intend to harm anyone.

Freeman’s bond was set at $75,000 during a court appearance on Tuesday.