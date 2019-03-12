



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two people were injured on Tuesday afternoon when a school bus collided with a vehicle, hit a pole and then hit part of a house.

The school bus had been on 34th Avenue when the accident took place.

Police said the bus driver and the driver’s aide had to be transported to Mercy Hospital for treatment.

Authorities said there were 10 children inside the bus, but were not hurt.

Police continues to investigate what caused the crash.