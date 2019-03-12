Filed Under:Crash Injuries, Local TV, Miami, School Bus, School Bus Crash, South Florida


Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two people were injured on Tuesday afternoon when a school bus collided with a vehicle, hit a pole and then hit part of a house.

The school bus had been on 34th Avenue when the accident took place.

Police said the bus driver and the driver’s aide had to be transported to Mercy Hospital for treatment.

Authorities said there were 10 children inside the bus, but were not hurt.

Police continues to investigate what caused the crash.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s