MIAMI (CBSMiami/CNN) – The US Department of Agriculture announced the recall of nearly 3,000 pounds of microwavable Chef Boyardee products.

The reason for the recall is ‘mislabeling and unlisted allergens,’ according to the agency.

The products are labeled as chicken and rice, but they actually contain beef ravioli.

More specifically:

  • 7.5 oz. canned microwavable bowls of “Chef BOYARDEE rice with chicken & vegetables” on the label, and a package code of 210090151050045L, and ‘BEST BY’ date of Jul082020 on the bottom of the bowl. They have an establishment number “EST. 794” on the bottom as well.

    As a result, they may contain milk and wheat that is not listed on the label.

    The products — produced and packaged in mid-January — were sent to stores in Florida, Kentucky and New York.

    The USDA says so far no one has reported getting sick from them.

    People who bought them are urged not to eat them, but to throw them away or return them to where they bought them.

    Customers with questions about the recall may contact Conagra at 1-(800) 921-7404.

    (©2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company, contributed to this report.)

