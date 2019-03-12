Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami/CNN) – The US Department of Agriculture announced the recall of nearly 3,000 pounds of microwavable Chef Boyardee products.
The reason for the recall is ‘mislabeling and unlisted allergens,’ according to the agency.
The products are labeled as chicken and rice, but they actually contain beef ravioli.
More specifically:
As a result, they may contain milk and wheat that is not listed on the label.
The products — produced and packaged in mid-January — were sent to stores in Florida, Kentucky and New York.
The USDA says so far no one has reported getting sick from them.
People who bought them are urged not to eat them, but to throw them away or return them to where they bought them.
Customers with questions about the recall may contact Conagra at 1-(800) 921-7404.
