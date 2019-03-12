



ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – A mother is accused of stabbing her young daughter to death to keep her from having sex.

Aleyda River was just 11-years-old. She would have turned 12 in just a few days.

“She’s a beautiful little girl,” said Bianca Fernandez, a close family friend.

Fernandez said Aleyday’s mother Rosa Rivera drove herself and her daughter to the girl’s grandmother’s house around 8 a.m. Monday and banged on the door.

“She tried to barge in, they pushed her out and locked the door. The little girl was in the car at the time,” said Fernandez.

A relative came out of the house, spoke to Rivera who then drove off. Fernadez said at that point Aleyda was fine.

When she returned a short time later, the girl was dead.

“She came back a second time and dropped the body,” said Fernadez.

Rivera then loaded Aleyda back into the car and left. She then drove to Winnie Palmer Hospital where the staff found that Aleyda had been killed.

According to a criminal complaint Rivera admitted to stabbing her daughter in the car because quote “she believed her daughter was having sex with men because she smiled different.”

Fernandez said Rivera and Aleyda had moved to Orlando from Texas in December and her family had welcomed her. She said Rivera’s mother paid for her home and car and added that there was no indication that Aleyda was sexually active.

“Since she’s been here she’s just been going crazy,” said Fernandez.

Rivera, who is charged with first-degree murder, is being held without bond.