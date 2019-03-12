



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Mixed Martial Arts star Conor McGregor is once again making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Overnight he was released from jail following his arrest in Miami Beach for reportedly smashing the phone of a man who tried to take a picture. It happened Monday just before 5 a.m. outside the Fontainebleau Miami Beach.

According to his arrest report, when a man tried to take a picture of the UFC superstar, McGregor slapped the phone out of the man’s hand, stomped on it repeatedly and then walked away with the damaged phone.

Police located McGregor at a mansion of the Venetian Islands where he has been staying during his visit. He’s been in town since at least last week.

Under his Instagram handle TheNotoriusMMA, McGregor has been posting photos on Miami Beach, with his son and girlfriend at the Miami Seaquarium, and at the Versace Mansion, where he hosted a birthday party for his mom.

Neighbors say the family was staying at an AirBnB mansion that lists for $5,000 a night.

McGregor’s attorney released a statement to CBS4 that read:

“Last evening Conor McGregor was involved in a minor altercation involving a cell phone that resulted in a call to law enforcement. Mr. McGregor appreciates the response of law enforcement and pledges his full cooperation.”

This is not the first time McGregor has found himself on the wrong side of the law.

Almost a year ago he was arrested in New York for an altercation in a UFC fighter’s bus. Witnesses said McGregor plotted that attack. Cameras captured him in a fit of rage breaking windows.

As for his Miami Beach arrest, he’s facing felony strong-arm robbery and criminal mischief charges.

Early Tuesday morning he posted on Instagram, “Patience in this world is a virtue I have continued to work on. I love my fans dearly. Thank you all.”