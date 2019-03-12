



On Sunday, March 3rd, Home Show Management Corp. producers of the Miami (and Fort Lauderdale) Home Design and Remodeling Show wrapped up its first show of 2019 at Mana Wynwood Convention Center.

The Miami Home Show welcomed tens of thousands of visitors and celebrity guest, Josh Flagg of Bravo TV’s Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles who presented three real estate seminars to a standing-room only crowd.

Among the show’s attendees were South Florida based realtors, interior designers, architects, industry professionals and lifestyle influencers. The Miami Home Show offered everything needed for decorating, designing and renovating with notable exhibitor displays by prominent companies: Arkimodel, Velum, Belamo Design, The Closets Company, IGUi Miami, Next Design, Secure Windows & Doors, Ramos Décor & Lumber, M3 Artificial Grass and Turf, Pro-Form Roofing Co., Door Factory, Fence City, Wright’s Impact Window and Door, Architronics Custom AV, HomeKO, Mattress Xperts and CEPODS.

Besides shopping, comparing and searching for residential and commercial design ideas, show-goers found lifestyle inspiration from the Show’s featured Interior Designers and Home Improvement Stage presenters.

Josh Flagg of Bravo TV’s Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles offered real estate and selling a home for top dollar tips to both realtors and homeowners, while Home Show Vice President and Show Director, Adam Kayce led a lively Q&A with Flagg and special stage guest, Bobby Boyd of Rodeo Realty Beverly Hills (also Flagg’s husband.) While at the Miami Home Show, Flagg stayed for fan photos and interacted with exhibitors, while his team recorded an upcoming segment of Flagg’s highly popular and new, #JoshFlaggVlogg.

Four popular Miami Influencers/Bloggers came for the surprise reveal of a room vignette dedicated in their honor. Francy Arria of Max Space Design and Décor designed a modern, black and white, and world traveler-inspired living room for Lauren Diaz of @Fluent_In_Food; Elyse Santoro of Feng Shui Interior Design presented a Zen Den Chill Lounge to Ines Hegedus-Garcia of @Miamism and the 2019 Residential President of the Miami Association of Realtors; and Roberta Marcelino of Studio Nova Doral designed a living room for Amanda Brooke of @FromAppletoOrange; and Perla Lichi of Perla Lichi Design presented a Court of the Lions, Alhambra-inspired veranda to Daisy Olivera of @DaisySociety and Society Columnist for El Nuevo Herald/Miami Herald.

Twenty-five pre-registered guests were treated to A Taste-Full Experience: a five-course food and wine-pairing tasting and seminar presented by certified wine educator, Stefano Campanini of Wine by the Bay and Antonio Braschi, owner of Costa Med Bistro + Wine.

Children were entertained with a special story time and coloring sheets offered by the Miami Dade Public Library System while parents learned the many online benefits extended to library cardholders; and the Miami Children’s Museum engaged little hands with Dr. Seuss inspired art activities in honor of the famous author’s birthday.

Jasmine Nicole of Jazzin it up w/ Jasmine Nicole offered DIY tips for small space living and Elyse Santoro, Feng Shui Design Alchemist and Chad Welch, Design Alchemist & Lifestyle Expert taught simple ways to integrate the principles of Modern Feng Shui into the entire life.

The Fort Lauderdale Home Design and Remodeling Show will take place May 24-27, 2019 (Memorial Day Weekend) at the Greater Fort Lauderdale Broward County Convention Center featuring Carson Kressley, Star of Bravo TV’s Get a Room with Carson & Thom and Queer Eye for the Straight Guy.

Visit designer rooms by Perla Lichi, Martha Antonini, Nicole White and Roberta Marcelino, plus enjoy lifestyle seminars, A Taste-Full Experience, Family Day and more.

Find information and buy tickets at www.homeshows.net.

Fort Lauderdale Home Design and Remodeling Show

May 24-27, 2019 (Memorial Day Weekend)

Friday 4:00 pm – 9:30 pm

Saturday Noon – 9:30 pm

Sunday Noon – 9:30 pm

Monday (Memorial Day) Noon – 7:30 pm

Greater Fort Lauderdale Broward County Convention Center

1950 Eisenhower Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316

homeshows.net | info@homeshows.net | 305.667.9299

@FLHomeShows #FLHomeShows (Instagram, Twitter)

FloridaHomeShow (Facebook)

Purchase tickets online by Thursday, May 23rd and SAVE $3.00.

$10.00 adults; $1.00 children 11 and under.