



Ride into March with Bike305! Bike305 plans organized rides and events celebrating the joy of cycling throughout Miami-Dade County every March, in collaboration with municipalities and community organizations.

For a complete list of rides and events in March and all year ‘round, go to Bike305.com and click on “View Events”.

Here are some great off-road trails in Miami-Dade County that you can explore on a bike (a complete map of all trails can be found on Bike305.com)

Rickenbacker Trail

The Rickenbacker Trail is the most widely used bike route in all of South Florida. This 6.4 mile trail traversing the Rickenbacker Causeway has scenic views of Biscayne Bay and the challenge of the tallest “hill” in Miami-Dade County, the William Powell Bridge, making this a MUST RIDE trail. Bike lanes combined with off-road paved trails give all types of cyclists plenty of options from Mainland Miami to the Village of Key Biscayne. Along this trail you will find Crandon Park Beach, ranked #3 in Best Beaches in Florida by USA Today.

South Beach Trail (aka Atlantic Greenway)

You will experience the best water views of Biscayne Bay and the Atlantic Ocean on this 4.2 mile paved trail on Miami Beach despite a little trail interruption by the Beach Boardwalk. Bicycles are not allowed on the Boardwalk so you will have to navigate behind some buildings thru this stretch before re-entering the trail. It’s all worth it! You’ll pass many restaurants, shops and swaying palm trees along the way which runs from the southernmost point on Miami Beach to the northern section around 46th Street and Collins Avenue.

The Underline (aka M-Path)

The Underline is a 10-mile north-south paved pathway under the Metrorail that runs from the Brickell Metrorail Station on SW 8th Street in downtown Miami to the South Dadeland Metrorail Station. It’s a great connection to the downtown business district, Vizcaya Museum & Gardens, the entrance to Key Biscayne, the University of Miami, and Dadeland Shopping Mall.

The Underline is beginning transformation into a planned linear park with separated bicycle lanes and night lighting which will one day be the spine of a countywide bicycling network.

It is currently part of the East Coast Greenway which stretches from Maine to Key West, Florida.

Old Cutler Trail

This 13.5 miles paved trail will take your breath away. The tree canopy shades your journey as you ride off-road along Old Cutler Road past Matheson Hammock Park, Fairchild Tropical Garden, Pinecrest Gardens, and Deering Estate. The trail starts at Cocoplum Circle (intersections of LeJeune, Sunset and Old Cutler) in Coral Gables and ends south in Cutler Bay.

NOTE: After Fairchild Tropical Garden you will cross Old Cutler Road and enter a gated residential area, Snapper Creek Lakes, where the trail cuts thru before traversing a small canal bridge to the continuation of the trail on Red Road, then Old Cutler (again) heading south.

Black Creek Trail

The Black Creek Trail is just over the channel bridge across from Black Point Park & Marina in Southeast Miami-Dade County. This paved trail is 9.5 miles long and runs alongside the south side of the channel where you can observe a variety of birds and wildlife. The trail crosses US-1 at the Walmart intersection and jogs a little south before the trail picks up again on the north side of the channel. The trail ends at Larry & Penny Thompson Park which backs up to Zoo Miami.

Bike Safety Tips – a Complete List on Bike305.com

Wear a properly fitted bicycle helmet.

Protect your brain. Maximize your safety by always wearing a bicycle helmet. A bicycle helmet can save your life in the event of a collision or fall. Children under the age of 16 are required to wear a properly fitting bicycle helmet whenever on a bike…. it’s the Law! Learn more on how to properly fit a helmet on Bike305.com.

Adjust your bicycle, check your equipment and be prepared for emergencies.

Stand over your bicycle. There should be one to two inches between you and the top tube (bar) if using a road or hybrid bike and three to four inches if using a mountain bike. The seat should be level front to back. The seat height should be adjusted to allow a slight bend at the knee when the leg is fully extended. Before riding, inflate tires properly to the pressure (psi) stated on the side of the bicycle tire and check that your brakes work.

Always carry a spare tube, small bicycle pump or CO2 cartridges & dispenser, a cellphone, ID, health insurance card, and money.

Water, Water, Water.

Always carry a bicycle bottle filled with water and/or an electrolyte beverage. Dehydrating on a ride can cause dizziness and a complete shutdown of your ability to pedal any further. Stop to drink water

frequently along your journey.

See and be seen.

Whether daytime or nighttime, or, in the event of bad weather you need to be seen by others for everyone’s safety. Wearing white has not been shown to make you more visible. Instead, wear neon, fluorescent or other bright colors when riding. Also, wear something that reflects light, such as reflective tape or markings, or clip on a flashing light. Remember, just because you can see a driver doesn’t mean the driver can see you.

Lights at Night.

In Florida, the law says your bike must be equipped with a white front light, a red rear light, and a red rear reflector. The lights must be “on” when riding anytime between dusk to dawn.

Be in Control of your Bicycle.

Be aware of your surroundings and know where you are going. NO HEADSETS OR EARPHONES when riding your bike. You must be able to hear approaching cars, pedestrians or other cyclists. At least one hand on the handlebar at all times. Carry items in backpacks or bicycle baskets. Avoid potholes, broken glass, puddles and other hazards. Leaves can be slippery so use caution.

Transporting Children.

Small children MUST be in an approved child bicycle seat or trailer, and, be wearing a bicycle helmet when transported on or by an adult bicycle.

Obey the Traffic Laws.

In the state of Florida, a bicycle is considered a vehicle and the cyclist is considered a driver. So, all traffic laws pertaining to motor vehicles MUST be obeyed. Ride on the RIGHT side of the road going with the flow of traffic, never against traffic like a pedestrian. Stop at all stop lights, stop signs and use caution at all intersections. Be PREDICTABLE! A motorist needs assurance that you will not be suddenly turning in front of the car. Always use hand signals when stopping and turning. Making eye contact with a motorist will help both of you understand each other’s next moves.

