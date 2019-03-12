



FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The polls are open in several Broward cities, as voters cast their ballots on commission seats, municipal improvements, and even a mayor’s job.

This is the first election in the county under the supervision of Peter Antonacci. He was appointed by then Governor Rick Scott who suspended former Elections Supervisor Brenda Snipes last year.

Snipes came under heavy criticism for how the November midterm election was handled and for the contentious recount process.

Snipes resigned but Scott suspended her. Snipes countered by rescinding her resignation and suing Scott in federal court.

That all ended when Gov. Ron DeSantis voided the November 30th directive issued by Scott removing Snipes from office. He then said he would accept Snipes original resignation letter dated January 4th.

Peter Antonacci, who has no experience running elections, said he plans to complete Snipes term which ends in November 2020 and is not planning on running for reelection.

Speaking of running for election, in Boynton Beach, incumbent Mayor Steve Grant is hoping to keep his job. Voters will also decide on three commission seats.

In Coral Springs four candidates are in the race for Mayor with the passing of former Mayor Skip Campbell. Two of the candidates, Scott Brook and Vincent Boccard, have previously served as mayor, according to the Sun-Sentinel.

Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam is also hoping to hold onto his job as his city’s voter go to the polls.

Voters in Coconut Creek, Deerfield Beach, Miramar, and Pembroke Park will also be voting on commission seats.

In Fort Lauderdale, voters are facing ballot questions. One asks for approval of $100 million for a new police headquarters. Another asks for approval on a $200 million bond project for parks. There is also city charter questions on whether term limits should be increased and whether the charter’s language should be cleaned up.

Voters in Hollywood are being asked to approve three bond measures. One is for $78 million for a new police headquarters. The second is $64 million for parks, cultural facilities, and golf courses. The third would provide millions for neighborhood improvements and signage.

The polls are open until 7 p.m.

Bring a valid photo ID in order to vote.

There are no municipal elections Tuesday in Miami-Dade.